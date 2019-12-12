Still time to enjoy “Alice in Wonderland Jr.”
Photo courtesy of Bay Area Children’s Theatre

The Bay Area Children’s Theatre presents “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Young actors bring the full musical to life as they sing and dance their way through the story. Shows will be performed at the California Theatre, 351 Railroad Ave. in Pittsburg. Tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, call 925-427-1611, email info@pittsburgcaliforniatheatre.com or visit www.pittsburgcaliforniatheatre.com/upcoming-events.

