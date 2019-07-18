Summer is all about finding a low-scale beauty routine to pair with naturally sun-kissed skin, beachy waves and day trips to destinations where you can sink your feet in the sand.
“Summer makeup is all about dewy, glowy skin,” said Kristen Lopez, East County freelance makeup artist and owner of Faces by Kristen. “After Kim Kardashian and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic created their ‘wet’ look for this year’s Met Gala, we’re seeing the dewy skin trend being taken to a whole new level this summer, and I’m loving it.”
According to Lopez, if you want to achieve this season’s dewy skin look, try using MAC Prep + Prime Fix and Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.
“The MAC Prep + Prime Fix will melt your makeup into your skin, and the Dewy Skin Mist will give you the ultimate glow,” said Lopez.
Lopez recommends that if you have oily skin and only want to be dewy in certain areas, rather than applying the mist to your whole face, spray it on a damp sponge and then press the product into your skin on the spots you want to shine.
“My last holy-grail product in the summer is highlighter,” said Lopez. “You can apply a subtle highlighter to the high points of your face for a glow from within or a bold highlighter for a more wet look.”
Fashion week also featured a lot of bright eyeshadows, including, pinks, blues and greens.
“Having a bright color across your lid can be an easy switch to do something fun with your makeup,” said Lopez. “Glitter eyeshadow and feathered brows were also all over the fashion week catwalks this year.”
Ashley Chavez, East County makeup artist and owner of True Beauty Ashley, also has some tips for this summer’s beauty trends.
“Summer skin is always hydrated with a super glow from head to toe with body shimmers and bronzers,” said Chavez.
Chavez also loves this summer’s colors.
“Anything that looks like a sunset on the eyes, including using colors like orange, pink, yellow and gold, or neutral eyes with a pop of color on the lids is always a hit,” said Chavez.
When it comes to bronzers, Chavez recommends bronzer from Anastasia Beverly Hills.
“I can’t live without my glowing, bronzed skin,” she said.
For foundations, Chavez recommends MAC’s Pro Longwear Foundation, which is waterproof, lasts 36 hours and repels moisture.
“It beats the summer heat and prevents separating throughout the summer days, while nourishing the skin,” she said.
To achieve this summer’s glossy lip look, you can start with a darker nude lip liner, top it with a cool-colored gloss, then blend.
If you’re not sure what makeup to try through the seasons, a makeup artist can give you lessons and tips on what works best with your skin type.
“One-on-one lessons with an artist can be focused on year-round makeup trends or can narrow on specific, seasonal trends you are wanting to learn,” said Lopez. “Taking lessons can give you the confidence to master your makeup skills, whether it be mastering the basics, current trends or more complex looks.”
For more information about Faces By Kristen and Kristen Lopez, visit www.facesbykristen.com or call 925-759-9814. For more information about True Beauty Ashley and Ashley Chavez, email truebeautyashley@gmail.com or call 925-642-4285.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.