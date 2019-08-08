Summer concert series cuts loose
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Singer Hillary Lee of the band Cut Loose performed at the Civic Center in Oakley, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. The band performed to packed house as part of the city’s Summer Concert series. Toree McGee is next on the schedule and will perform Friday, Sept. 6.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags