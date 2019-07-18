Summer fitness tips for staying in shape

Summer is the perfect time for getting outdoors and getting in shape.
Local fitness experts have tips on this season’s hottest workout trends.
“The most exciting thing about summer fitness is group hikes and boot camps,” said Dawnell Bally, professional fitness trainer and owner of Miss Savvy Personal Training in Oakley. “If it gets too warm, we just travel a little farther and enjoy the beautiful redwoods.”
Fitness boot camps combine a mix of aerobic and strength-training interval exercises in a small group setting that creates a sense of camaraderie among those who attend.
“I always recommend my clients to get in a good balance of weight training, body weight and stability workouts as well as cardio in every workout,” said Bally.
According to Bally, paddle boarding is another great way to get fit during summer.
“People are able to enjoy the outdoors and play on the Delta while getting in a fun new workout with friends,” said Bally.
For those looking for a fun twist on a traditional workout, Bally recommends trying goat yoga.
“Goat yoga is a new trend this year,” she said.
Another hot workout trend is high intensity interval training.
“Two of the most popular summer fitness trends are HIIT and group training,” said Sam Owle, health and fitness coach and owner of Resolutions4Life Fitness in Brentwood. “With HIIT, you get the most out of your workout and caloric burn in a shorter amount of time by alternating short periods of intense anaerobic exercises with short resting periods, and group training makes working out more fun,” said Owle.
According to Owle, there is more energy in a group setting, and sometimes a bit of healthy competition, too.
“If the person working out next to you is pushing themselves, you will most likely be inspired to do the same,” said Owle.
For those not wanting to take a class or hit the gym, Owle recommends heading outdoors.
“Any type of movement or activity is always beneficial,” said Owle. “Go swimming, bike riding, take an early morning work or after-dinner stroll. Just get your body in motion.”
Linda Coogan, personal trainer and owner of Ms. Fit Personal Training Studio in Brentwood, has other suggestions on how to stay fit this summer.
“Some of this summer’s exercise trends are ultimate frisbee, obstacle-style races such as the Mud Runner, bodyweight exercises, rowing, kayaking and outdoor yoga,” said Coogan.
Coogan recommends incorporating anything that interests you into your summer workout.
“Pick something you think sounds fun, and most important, something you would stick with,” she said. “Consistency is key.”
Whether you are swimming, hiking or hitting an outdoor boot camp, it is important to stay safe in the heat.
Always stay hydrated, bring extra water and wear sun protection.
For more information about Miss Savvy Personal Training, call or text 925-642-6456.
For more information about Resolutions4Life Fitness, visit www.Resolutions4Life.net or call 925-470-5301.
For more information about Ms. Fit Personal Training Studio, call 925-325-2339.
