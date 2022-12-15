For all of you last-minute shoppers, The Press has you covered with some great gift ideas and fun things to do. Below, you will find local selections from A to Z, to complete your shopping list!
A is for All in One Limousine
All in One Limousine has the best transportation for all your travel needs, including airports, winery tours, weddings, dinners and holiday parties. Gift certificates are available. Our fleet includes stretch limos sedans, SUV, party bus and passenger vans. Call Cindy at 925-513-4175 or visit www.allinonelimos.com (TCP# 24869)
B is for Brentwood On Ice
Lace up those skates and celebrate the season at Brentwood On Ice in downtown Brentwood across from City Hall. The community rink provides residents and visitors with a holiday tradition like no other. Open seven days a week, the seasonal rink has something for everyone. Mention this ad and receive $1 off skate rental. Visit www.brentwoodonice.com for rink hours and information or call 925-516-7664.
C is for Continente Country Store
Continente Country Store prides itself on its rich family history, longstanding roots in the East Bay Area and is committed to offering their customers quality products at a fair price. They offer a variety of baking goods, nuts and candy, including gift packs that are great gifts for loved ones. Continente Country Store is the perfect place to pick up any snacks or specialty items for the holiday season. For more information and to shop, visit https://www.continentecountrystore.com/
D is for Dance
Give the gift of dance this holiday season from East County Performing Arts Center! Two months of dance, June Recital Costume, Tutu and Wand – all packaged under the tree for $179! www.Brentwooddance.com or call 925-240-5556.
E is for Eyeglasses
Whether you need a prescription or want fashionable frames, eye glasses can make a unique gift. At Vision Optix Optometry, they will help with all of your vision needs, including eye exams, glasses and contact lenses. Located at 3840 Balfour Road in Brentwood. Call 925-513-0323 or visit www.visionoptix.com
F is for Family and Fun
Grab your family and head on over to Brentwood Craft Beer & Cider where you can get a cold beer, a refreshing cider and some delicious food. All served up in a Friendly Family Fun environment at 234 Oak St. in Downtown Brentwood. Where you can go and make some new friends or visit with some old ones! Check them out on Facebook or at www.brentwoodcraft.com
G is for Gift Baskets
Find a great collection of fruit, nut and gourmet food gift baskets at Gursky Ranch. Give a unique, handcrafted gift basket themed for the holiday season this year. All baskets are hand-processed in the Gursky Ranch store, located at 1921 Apricot Way, in Brentwood. The store is open daily through Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 925-634-4913 with any questions.
H is for Hamburger
Snag a gift card and give the gift of a juicy, all-American burger at Digger’s Diner, located at 2261 Balfour Road, in Brentwood. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.diggersdinerbrentwood.com or call 925-240-8958.
I is for Ice Cream
Family-owned and -operated, Sip and Scoop California is located at 234 Oak St. in Brentwood. This cute downtown business is a great place to meet up with friends and get a delicious hot or ice beverage, a scoop of ice cream, yummy bubble waffle, toast, or breakfast sandwich. Mention this ad to get $1 off your order of $10 or more. You can follow Sip and Scoop on Facebook and Instagram.
J is for Jam
Coo Moo Jams is a local artisanal jams business that currently has three delicious flavors: Apricot Habanero, Peachy Mango Madness and Triple Berry Moogarita! They also feature two new sauces: Wooster Sauce and Triple Berry Moogarita sauce. All flavors come with a warning of “may become addicting.“ All the jams are available at Alluv Place, Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider, Gursky Ranch, McCauleys Olive Oil Store, The Pink Door and Urban Edge Farms. Visit www.coomoojams.com for details or to place your order.
K is for Karaoke
Like being the star of the show? Come on down to 311 Oak St. Pub on Tuesday nights where they have karaoke with DJ Lisa from 8 p.m. till midnight. They offer several drink specials and Taco Tuesday deals including $3 carne asada, pork or chorizo tacos served with cilantro, onions, and their homemade salsa roja, with the kitchen staying open till 9:30 p.m. So grab your friends and head down to 311 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. Check them out on Facebook or call 925-626-5547.
L is for La Fuente
Sensational Mexican food, featuring rich flavors that have taken generations to perfect. The ambiance makes you feel you’re in Mexico enjoying a meal with family and friends. Enjoy that meal with a full salad bar and, in the winter, a savory and comforting bowl of soup! 642 First Street, Brentwood. 925-516-2233. www.lafuentebrentwood.com
M is for Music
Give the joy of music to fill the holiday season. Geddes Music provides new and used instruments with services and supplies to keep the music going. We are also offering a holiday special of 10% off all Christmas related collection sheet music and song books in stock! Geddes Music can be found at their new location, 625 First St. downtown Brentwood or call 925-634-6684.
N is for Nutcracker
For the last 18 years, The Ballet Company of East County has offered local audiences “The Nutcracker” each December, and this holiday season is no exception. Experience the magic and make “The Nutcracker” part of your family’s holiday tradition. Dancers from The Ballet Company of East County will offer six local performances at the Freedom High School Theater, 1050 Neroly Road in Oakley, Dec 15-18. For more information, go to www.brentwooddance.com or call 925-240-5556.
O is for Optometry
Delta Vista Optometry is a great place to go for eye care and eye wear as they offer both vision and medical eye care services for all ages. They have been serving Brentwood since 1987 and are located in downtown Brentwood at the corner of Chestnut Street and Brentwood Blvd. HSA/FSA benefits and many medical and vision insurance plans are accepted. Call today 925-634-0303 to schedule an appointment with their friendly, attentive and experienced team. Visit www.deltavistaeye.com
P is for Pets
Brentwood Family Pet Care offers all their clients and patients the highest level of veterinary medicine along with friendly, compassionate service. The best gift for your pets is good health - exams, vaccines, anti-parasites, spay/neuter - good food and lots of love. Let them help keep your pets (young or old) healthy and happy. Located at 4421-A Balfour Road in Brentwood. Visit www.BrentwoodFamilyPetCare.com, or call 925-240-7387.
Q is for Quick Quack Car Wash
Celebrate the holiday season with Quick Quack Car Wash by giving your loved ones a clean car for Christmas. Start your membership today for as low as $21.99 a month, or add those you love to your account at a discounted rate. Their fast yet thorough service allows them to wash 165 cars per hour, and if you are not 100% satisfied, a team member will wash your car on the spot. Don’t let people in your life drive dirty. Visit www.DontDriveDirty.com for more information.
R is for Rockin’ Jump
The Ultimate Trampoline Park, Rockin’ Jump, is a favorite indoor activity for all ages. Get the jump on your holiday shopping by stopping by and picking up Rockin’ Jump’s ultimate stocking stuffer gift box which includes a $25 gift card, $5 bonus card and grip socks, all for only $25. Rockin Jump is located at 5641 Lone Tree Way. Call them at 925-281-3335 or visit www.rockinjump.com/brentwood
S is for Serendipity
Serendipity Cellars is Brentwood’s newest winery and located minutes from downtown Brentwood. It’s a beautiful one-of-a-kind unique boutique winery that demonstrates their passion for the artistry that goes into wine making. Head out for some tastings or pick up some wine by the bottle or case for those last-minute holiday gifts. Located at 1600 Chestnut St. Call today for hours 925-477-0572 or visit www.serendipitycellars.com
T is for Teeth
Now is the time to have your teeth checked! Most insurance benefits or FSA’s expire at the end of December. Call us today to schedule your child’s exam and cleaning before the year ends. Alameda Pediatric Dentistry, 925-516-4107.
U is for Ukulele
You don’t have to live in Hawaii to enjoy the lighthearted sounds of the ukulele, especially when one local group - the Delta Strummers - is dedicated to this particular instrument. If someone you know is looking to learn a new skill while enjoying the social aspect of practicing and performing with a group, consider this stringed instrument. Contact Ernie Macintyre, music director, at www.deltastrummers.org
V is for Vintage
A Vintage Wonderland is where nine dealers wait for you and yours! So, come on in to hunt for new and old treasures mixed throughout with vintage items, antiques and so much more. You will see an eclectic mix of items as you walk through the door. They hope you’ll take the items home so you can adore them for years to come. A Vintage Wonderland is located at 629 First St. in downtown Brentwood. Follow them on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3UFgzkh or Instagram @a_vintage_wland
W is for Wine
Pick up a bottle of wine for any occasion this season at Co. Co. County Wine Co., located at 633 First St., in Brentwood. Buy any four bottles of wine in stock and get 20% off Dec. 21 – 23. Hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, call 925-634-9463 or visit www.cocowineco.com
X is Galaxy Kids Code Club
Give the gift of coding for the holidays! Coding is quickly becoming one of the most important job skills. Gift certificates are available now for our coding classes as well as our in-store games and puzzles. Turn your child’s love of technology into skill building for their future success! Visit our website at www.galaxykidscodeclub.com to see the latest games our students have created or contact us at 925-464-2766. GalaxyKids Code Club, 312 Oak St. Brentwood.
Y is for Frozen Yogurt
Head over to Cool Spot in Brentwood where you can enjoy frozen yogurt, fresh baked cookies, refreshing slushies and specialty coffee drinks. Take advantage of the holiday gift card promotion, buy a $25 gift card and get $5 extra for free! Open till 8:30 PM Sun. – Thur. and 9 PM Fri. & Sat. 390 W. Country Club Dr. 925-626-7142.
Z is for Zephyr
Treat your friends and family to a gourmet dining experience at Zephyr Grill & Bar at 613 First St., in Brentwood. Zephyr gift cards make great presents! For every $100 in gift cards purchased, receive a $20 bonus card. Now open 7 days a week. For more information call 925-418-4708 or visit https://www.zephyrgrillbrentwood.com
