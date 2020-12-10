For all of you last-minute shoppers out there, The Press has you covered with gift ideas. Below you will find local selections from A to Z, complete with some savings!
A is for All in One Limousine
All in One Limousine has the best transportation for all your travel needs, including airports, wine tours, weddings, dinner and holiday parties. Gift certificates are available. Limousines, town cars, SUV, party buses and passenger vans are available. Call Cindy at 925-513-4175 or visit www.allinonelimos.com. (TCP# 24869)
B is for Bubbles
Campos Family Vineyards award-winning wines make excellent holiday gifts! Stock up this holiday season with your favorite varietals at an incredible price. Shop online or in the tasting room at 3501 Byer Road, in Byron. They also offer free local delivery! Visit www.camposfamilywines.com or call 925-308-7963.
C is for Clothing and Candles
Spinola Farm & Co., located in historic downtown Brentwood is a great spot for holiday shopping locally. You can start and finish all your shopping with beautiful gifts and clothing options. Spinola Farms is now carrying family made soy wax candles that burn clean and are hand-poured from their home to yours. Located at 220 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. Visit www.spinolafarm.co, or call 925-684-4230.
D is for Desserts
The holidays are filled with desserts, and MJ’s Café and Bakery in downtown Brentwood is open to take your holiday orders. Cakes and pies are available to satisfy your sweet tooth. You can order online at www.mjsdowntowncafe.com or call at 925-684-7242. They are open seven days a week.
E is for Eyeglasses
Whether you need a prescription or want fashionable frames, eye glasses can make a unique gift. At Vision Optix Optometry, they will help with all of your vision needs, including eye exams, glasses and contact lenses. Located at 3840 Balfour Road in Brentwood. Call 925-513-0323 or visit www.visionoptix.com.
F is for Fairview Heating and Air
Ensure the comfort of your family over the frosty winter months. Call Fairview Heating and Air at 925-625-4963 for all your heating needs and get 15% off repairs and installations. Expires Jan. 13, 2021. “From our family to yours, have a safe & festive holiday!”
G is for Gift Baskets
Find a great collection of fruit, nut and gourmet food gift baskets at Gursky Ranch. Give a unique, handcrafted gift basket themed for the holiday season this year. All baskets are hand-processed in the Gursky Ranch store, located at 1921 Apricot Way, in Brentwood. The store is open daily through Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 925-634-4913 with any questions.
H is for Home Decor
Brass Tacks wants to be your resource for those looking for eclectic, bohemian-style home décor. Come find one-of-a-kind gifts, vintage décor, furnishings and more this holiday season. Open Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4p.m. Located at 857 Second St. in Brentwood.
I is for Ice Cream
Family-owned and -operated, Sip and Scoop California is located at 234 Oak St., in Brentwood. This cute downtown business is a great place to meet up with friends and get a delicious hot beverage or scoop of ice cream. Mention this ad to get $1 off your order of $10 or more. You can follow Sip and Scoop California on Facebook and Instagram.
J is for Jam
Coo Moo Jams is a local artisanal jams business. Currently Coo Moo Jams has two delicious flavors available, Apricot Habanero and Peachy Mango Madness. Both flavors come with a warning of “may become addicting.” Jams are available at Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider, Sip and Scoop, Gursky Ranch, McCauley’s Olive Oil Store and Brentwood Fine Meats. Visit www.coomoojams.com.
K is for Karate
The Max Academy offers in-person and Zoom classes for kids, teens and adults. Give the gift of self-defense, fitness, confidence and perseverance. You can sign up for a 30-day trial for $39.99. Located at 390 W. Country Club Drive in Brentwood, 925-390-9097.
L is for Loans
Take advantage of the current low mortgage rates to purchase or refinance your home. Preferred Rate offers a full spectrum of home loan options that are designed to match your individual goals. Call Peggy Ann Valley today at 925-890-5255; email peggy.valley@preferredrate.com. NMLS #221369/DRE #01000599
M is for Music
The holidays are filled with music, and you can’t make music without an instrument. For the month of December, all new and used instruments at Geddes Music are on sale with specials on Yamaha instruments. Geddes Music can be found at their new location, 625 First St., downtown Brentwood, or call 925-634-6684.
N is for Nails
Indulge your loved ones this season with a gift certificate for a treatment at Em’s Nails & Spa, 2200 Sand Creek Road, Suite H, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-240-1195 or visit https://www.facebook.com/EmsnailsBrentwood.
O is for Optometry
Delta Vista Optometry Associates is the place to go for great eyecare and a wonderful selection of glasses. Their newly expanded office is practicing all the safe COVID-19 procedures. Now is the time to use your HSA/FSA before the end of the year. Located at 8440 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood. Call 925-634-0303 today to schedule your eye appointment. Visit www.deltavistaeye.com.
P is for Pets
Brentwood Family Pet Care offers all their clients and patients the highest level of veterinary medicine along with friendly, compassionate service. The best gift for your pets is good health - exams, vaccines, anti-parasites, spay/neuter - good food and lots of love. Let them help keep your pets (young or old) healthy and happy. Located at 4421-A Balfour Road in Brentwood. Visit www.BrentwoodFamilyPetCare.com, or call 925-240-7387.
Q is for QuikStop
Convenience is a gift in itself, and QuikStop offers many convenient options for holiday shopping. Pick up a gift card, or lottery tickets to stuff in a stocking or put under the tree. Grab some snacks or gas up for holiday travel. Located at 3940-A Walnut Blvd. in Brentwood, 925-634-0369 and open 24 hours.
R is for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Caramel apples, truffles, toffees, cocoa bombs, clusters and more. Gift boxes, gift baskets and gift sets galore. Sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan-friendly, too. Gift Rocky this season to your friends and family. Locally owned-and-operated, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is located in The Streets of Brentwood, 2485 Sand Creek Road. For more information call 925-513-3384 or visit www.BrentwoodChocolates.com.
S is for Sportsman
Hook Line & Sinker has been your locally-owned hunting, fishing and shooting pro shop in Oakley for over 30 years. Specializing in rods/reels, tackle, ammo, firearms, outerwear, knives, tools and more. 3100 Main St. #260, Oakley, 925-625-2441
T is for Trees
Perez Nursery has a large selection of shade trees, palm trees and ornamental trees. Stop by Perez Nursery to choose the perfect tree for your yard. Perez also has a full garden center and offers landscape design and installation services. Open Monday through Saturday. Located at 2601 Walnut Blvd. in Brentwood, 925-516-1052.
U is for Ukulele
You don’t have to live in Hawaii to enjoy the lighthearted sounds of the ukulele, especially when one local group - the Delta Strummers - is dedicated to this particular instrument. If someone you know is looking to learn a new skill while enjoying the social aspect of practicing and performing with a group, consider this stringed instrument. Contact Ernie Macintyre, music director, at www.deltastrummers.org.
V is for Vintage
A Vintage Wonderland has lots of treasures to put in your hands. The store is a cooperative of artisans who are standing by to greet you with treasures galore. Located at 609 First St. in downtown Brentwood, 925-390-5903.
W is for Wine
Head down to Hannah Nicole Vineyards & Winery for all your wine gift giving needs. They are open daily from noon to 5 p.m. Shop online at www.hnvwines.com and have it delivered or contactless curbside pick-up is available at 6700 Balfour Road, Brentwood, or call 925-392-3189.
X is for XC Running Shoes
Pandemic conditions not withstanding, a new pair of XC, or cross country, running shoes this season will pay off in a variety of ways. From enjoying the fresh air to exercise and general overall health benefits, there has never been a better time to give the gift of XC shoes.
Y is for Yogurt (Frozen)
Stop by Menchies Frozen Yogurt for some holiday d elights. Gift cards make great stocking stuffers. Buy a $25 Menchies gift card and get a bonus $5 card, while supplies last. Open daily from 2 to 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. for $5 Friday! It may be winter, but it’s never too cold for Menchie’s. Located at 2530 Sand Creek Road, Brentwood, 925-513-6600.
Z is for Zephyr
Treat your friends and family to a gourmet dining experience at Zephyr Grill & Bar at 613 First St., in Brentwood. Zephyr gift cards make great presents! For every $100 in gift cards purchased, receive a $20 bonus card. Hours of operation: Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 925-418-4708 or visit https://www.zephyrgrillbrentwood.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.