For all of you last-minute shoppers out there, The Press has you covered with gift ideas. Below you will find local selections from A to Z, complete with some savings!
A is for Affogato
Family-owned and operated, Sip and Scoop California is located at 234 Oak Street in Brentwood. This cute downtown business is a great place to meet up with friends and get a delicious hot beverage or scoop of ice cream. Mention this ad to get $1 off an affogato (2 scoops of gelato, 3 shots of espresso, topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and pieces of biscotti). You can follow Sip and Scoop California on Facebook here.
B is for Bowling
Grab the family and head to Harvest Park Bowl for some friendly competition at their 32-lane bowling alley and family fun center. You can also ring in the new year at Harvest Park Bowl with family and friends. Find more information about their New Year’s Eve party online at www.harvestparkbowl.com/specials/new-years-eve or call them at 925-516-1221. Harvest Park Bowl is located at 5000 Balfour Road in Brentwood.
C is for Clothing
Spinola Farm & Co., located in historic downtown Brentwood, is a great spot to holiday shop locally. Stop by after the downtown holiday parade, and finish your shopping with beautiful gifts and clothing options. The clothing boutique will be 20% off the entire store Friday and Saturday December 13 and 14. 220 Oak St. www.spinolafarm.co, 925-684-4230.
D is for Drenched Boutique
Dress to impress with Drenched Boutique’s unique collection of stylish clothing and accessories. Locally-owned, Drenched Boutique was inspired by a love of fashion. Stop by to shop for your holiday fashion gifts. Mention this ad and receive 10% off your purchase. Located at 647 First St. in downtown Brentwood. 925-308-4578.
E is for Eyeglasses
Whether you need a prescription or want fashionable frames, eyeglasses can make a unique gift for someone on your list. There are plenty of local eyeglass providers who can also do eye exams, or you can go online to the numerous retailers offering fun, trendy and sophisticated eyewear options.
F is for Furry Friends
Providing the highest level of veterinary medicine along with friendly, compassionate service is what Brentwood Family Pet Care offers all its clients. The best gift for your pets is good health: exams, vaccines, anti-parasites, spay/neuter, good food and lots of love. Let us help keep your pets (new or old) healthy and happy. www.BrentwoodFamilyPetCare.com. 925-240-7387.
G is for Gift Baskets
Find a great collection of fruit, nut and gourmet food gift baskets at Gursky Ranch. Give a unique, handcrafted gift basket themed for the holiday season this year. All baskets are hand-processed in the Gursky Ranch store, located at 1921 Apricot Way, in Brentwood. The store is open daily through Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 925-634-4913 with any questions.
H is for Hamburger
Snag a gift card and give the gift of a juicy, all-American burger at Digger’s Diner, located at 2261 Balfour Road, in Brentwood. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.diggersdiners.com or call 925-240-8958.
I is for Ice Skating
Lace up those skates and celebrate the season at Brentwood On Ice in downtown Brentwood across from City Hall. The community rink provides residents and visitors a holiday tradition like no other. Open seven days a week, the seasonal rink has something for everyone. Mention this ad and receive $1 off skate rental. Visit www.brentwoodonice.com for rink hours and information or call 925-516-7664.
J is for Jumping
The Ultimate Trampoline Park, Rockin’ Jump, is a favorite indoor activity for all ages. Get the jump on your holiday shopping by stopping by and picking up Rockin’ Jump’s ultimate stocking stuffer gift box which includes a $25 gift card, $5 bonus card and grip socks, all for only $25. Rockin’ Jump is located at 5641 Lone Tree Way. Call them at 925-660-7454 or visit www.rockinjump.com/brentwood.
K is for Karate
Martial arts are an ancient practice from Asia originally meant for self-defense. Today, lots of people do karate to build physical and mental strength. Giving someone a class could make for a unique gift.
L is for Limousine Service
Enjoy the luxury of professional and personalized limousine services with Finesse Limousine. You will enjoy a safe, dependable and memorable experience when you reserve a fully-equipped, chauffeur-driven limousine. Book a winter wine tour now through March 20, 2020 for only $299 (license fee and driver gratuity not included) and enjoy a wonderful day in the wine country in an eight passenger limousine. Contact Finesse Limousine at 925-634-7303 or visit www.finesselimo.com.
M is for Music
The holidays are filled with music, and for the month of December, all new and used instruments at Geddes Music are on sale with specials on Yamaha instruments. Geddes Music can be found at their new location, 625 First St. in downtown Brentwood. They can also be reached at 925-634-6684.
N is for Nutcracker
For the last 15 years, The Ballet Company of East County has offered local audiences “The Nutcracker” each December, and this holiday season is no exception. Experience the magic and make “The Nutcracker” part of your family’s holiday tradition. Dancers from The Ballet Company of East County will offer five separate performances at the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch, Dec. 20-22. For more information, go to www.brentwoodballet.org or call 925-240-5556.
O is for Online Subscription
Stumped for a unique present for the person who has everything? Consider gifting local news stories that connect them to their community. With a variety of subscription options for The Press, unlimited access to East County news and local happenings is the gift that will keep on giving. To sign up, visit www.thepress.net or call 925-634-1441.
P is for Pizza
Fresh Italian ingredients make the pizzas at Rubiano’s a favorite place to dine in or take out in downtown Brentwood. Treat your family to a night out for pizza or other Italian meal favorites during the busy holiday season. Mention this ad and receive 10% off your final food bill (excludes alcohol). You can find Rubiano’s at 235 Oak St., or call 925-634-4263.
Q is for QuikStop
Convenience is a gift in itself, and QuikStop offers many convenient options for holiday shopping. Pick up a gift card or lottery tickets to stuff in a stocking or put under the tree. Grab some snacks or gas up for holiday travel. Located at 3940-A Walnut Blvd. and open 24 hours. 925-634-0369.
R is for Running Shoes
There are all kinds of runners who would probably love a new pair of running shoes for the holidays. Shoes for running on roads, trails or cross-training come in many different styles from numerous brands. Getting a gift card to a store or online retailer might be the perfect way to ensure the right shoe is chosen for the runner in your life.
S is for Stornetta Homes
If you are in the market for a new home or just deciding if a new home is in your future, Stornetta Homes is your custom homebuilder and real estate company. They specialize in buying or selling premium homes in East Contra Costa County. For a free home evaluation, call Michelle at 925-418-4407 or email her at mlstornetta@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.stornettahomes.com.
T is for Trees
Still looking for the perfect Christmas tree for your home or business? Pompei Nursery has a large selection and are offering 20% off beautiful Christmas trees, including noble, grand fir and Douglas firs. Pompei Nursery is located at 4701 Main St., Oakley. 925-625-7330.
U is for Uber Giftcards
Make sure your loved ones arrive to their destinations safely this holiday season by giving them a gift card to the convenient driving service Uber.
V is for Vintage Decor
Whether you are a collector or just love to find things that remind you of the past, vintage decor can be a fun and unexpected gift this year. There are many shops throughout East County that cater to the old or repurposed items of yesteryear.
W is for Wine
Pick up a bottle of wine for any occasion this season at Co. Co. County Wine Co., located at 633 First St., in Brentwood. Buy any four bottles of wine and get 20% off through Dec. 21. Hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, call 925-634-9463 or visit www.cocowineco.com.
X is for eXcellent Limousine Service
All in One Limousine has the best transportation for all your travel needs, including airports, wine tours, weddings, dinner parties, and holiday parties. Gift certificates are available for a dinner on the town, date night or even a concert. Small or large groups can be accommodated. Limousines, town cars, party buses and passenger vans are available. Call Cindy at 925-513-4175 or visit www.allinonelimos.com. (TCP# 24869)
Y is for YETI tumblers
Who wouldn’t find a use for this awesome YETI Tumbler? Whether you take coffee to work in the morning or enjoy some hot soup during the middle of a long winter hike, having a YETI tumbler will come in super useful.
Z is for Zephyr
Treat your friends and family to a gourmet dining experience at Zephyr Grill & Bar at 613 First St., in Brentwood. Gift cards are available for purchase. For every $100 gift-card purchase this holiday season, receive a $20 bonus card! Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 11a.m. to 10p.m.; Friday 11a.m through 11p.m.; Saturday 10a.m to 11p.m.; and Sunday 10a.m. to 10p.m. For more information, call 925-418-4708 or visit www.zephyrgrillbrentwood.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.