The City of Oakley is hosting their 14th annual Oaktober Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon-4 p.m. in Civic Center Plaza.
This year’s Oaktober has been revamped to include beer and wine, a family-friendly costume parade, the return of the dog parade, a pumpkin decorating contest, and more. Local businesses and non-profits will be in attendance, along with over 40 vendors. The event will end with an hour long magic show and the announcement of the winners of the pumpkin decorating contest.
Oaktober has also been a month-long celebration and the city has put on a variety of events, with some that will take place after the Harvest Festival, including the free Howl la la Boo event at the Oakley Library and the trick-or-treating event Tricky Treats at the Oakley Recreation Center.
