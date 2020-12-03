Save the date...Saturday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 9 p.m., the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Brentwood, will be putting on the 2020 Holiday Parade, themed The Holiday Express. This will be a FREE event!
Due to the Contra Costa County health restrictions, this year’s parade will be a “reverse-hybrid parade.”
Instead of sitting on the curb watching the floats go by, the floats, dancers, bands and horses will be parked on the sides of First and Oak streets. As a parade viewer, you will stay safely in your car, while driving through downtown, along First and Oak streets. Remember to bring your own hot cocoa and candy canes! Streets will be lit up and sparkling with lighted holiday floats. Many of the downtown businesses will have decorated their storefronts for your enjoyment.
You’ll also have the opportunity to not only be driving the parade route, but you too can participate in the holiday fun by decorating your car or van or truck with your best holiday decorations theme to The Holiday Express. The Press is sponsoring the best-decorated vehicle! First place is a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant in beautiful downtown Brentwood and two wonderful bottles of wine from Co. Co. County Wine Co. Second place is $25 gift certificate and one bottle of wine.
You will need to register to drive through the parade. There will be a total limit of 750 vehicles during the five-hour period.
The entrance for check-in will be on Fir Street off Brentwood Boulevard, where you’ll be able to park along First Street to decorate your car safely off to the side of the closed road.
We are looking forward to having a wonderful community Holiday Parade, even if it’s COVID-19 style!
“Decorate your car with some lights and tinsel and come join the fun next Saturday,” said Parade Chairman Vicky Little.
This is a drive-thru event only, and you must register for an assigned time slot.
Chamber would again like to say thank you to the City of Brentwood the Downtown Brentwood Coalition and all the businesses that have sponsored and, of course, the community’s support too. There’s still time to register a float, your group or a business in the parade.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/holidayparade20.
