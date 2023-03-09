Californians have many ideas about what the Delta means to them. The Delta Through a Lens exhibition Big Break Regional Shoreline Visitor Center in Oakley invites you to share your unique perspective of the Delta and the East Bay Regional Parks District.
Submissions will be accepted until March 10. The exhibit is open from March 17-April 2 at the Big Break Regional Shoreline Visitor Center in Oakley.
For details, visit https://www.ebparks.org or call 510-444-3050.
