‘The Dixie Swim Club’ still floating by
Photo courtesy of Melissa Hernandez

Join the cast of “The Dixie Swim Club,” directed by Dan Berns and Sigrid Harris for their last weekend of performances. Pictured from left to right are Helen Dixon (Sheree), Sylvina Goff (Jeri Neal), Megan Robbins (Lexie), Ella Wolfe (Dinah) and Lisa LaBute (Vernadette). The show is running at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center Theater, in Antioch, on Sept. 27, 28 and 29. For further information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ghostlightte.org/tickets.html.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags