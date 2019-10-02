Many drivers have found themselves stranded on the side of the road at one point or another.
Automotive information site CarAdvice says routine maintenance may be the most important thing drivers can do for their vehicles. A vehicle needs consistent care to run efficiently. Maintenance also reduces the risk of roadside breakdowns and costly repairs. Here’s a look at some of the benefits of staying on top of maintenance.
Saves money
Even though maintenance costs money, sticking to a consistent maintenance schedule can save big bucks in the long run. For example, the cost of rotating and aligning tires is considerably less than repairing a car after a major blowout and paying for a tow and tire replacement.
Improves performance and efficiency
Routine maintenance includes oil changes, filter changes and fluid top-offs, which keep engines running smoothly. Ignoring this routine maintenance can put engines in jeopardy of breaking down and adversely affect vehicle performance, diminishing fuel economy and leading to a sluggish ride.
Identifies safety issues
Routine inspections and work performed by reputable service stations help drivers stay aware of recalls or issues that can affect vehicle safety.
Maintains a record
When the time comes to sell the vehicle, having a log of routine maintenance indicates to potential buyers the vehicle was well cared for.
Keeps compliance
Vehicles covered under manufacturer warranties typically need to be maintained in adherence to factory-recommended maintenance schedules. This ensures the vehicle is in compliance and will be covered in the event of a warranty claim.
– Courtesy of Metro Creative
