As we all shelter in place, spending more time at home than normal, will what we want in a home change?
Some experts suggest it will. Soothing tones that reflect the colors of nature will likely be at the top of homeowners’ lists, along with a desire to fix any flaws that might have been overlooked in the past when not in such close quarters with them. One thing James Carey of Carey Bros. Remodeling sees in the future is the desire for a dedicated home office or workspace.
“I think that if there is a change in home design, it’s going to be where people will utilize existing space, reconfiguring existing space in their home or adding onto their home to create a workspace at home,” Carey said. “I think one thing we have discovered, if we don’t take anything else away from this, I think we can safely say that many of us realize that we can work from home.”
Carey noted he has already completed several home office projects since the shelter-in-place started, creating spaces for singles and couples to work. He said his company is able to create a workspace with places for computers, laptops and printers – homeowners just need to add the internet.
Another trend Carey noted was the addition of accessory dwelling units. Legislation passed on Jan. 1 relaxed existing laws that prohibited attached and freestanding units on single home lots. He said the units can consist of a bedroom, living area and kitchen and the goal is to help relieve the housing crunch.
“What this does is provide affordable housing and creates space for a loved one, aging parent or youngster who wants to go to school but not live in the primary residence,” Carey explained. “The biggest trend in 2020 is accessory dwelling units.”
The final trend Carey discussed was creating or improving accessibility for adults who want to age in place. Many people would prefer to spend their twilights years at home, rather than an adult care facility and this can be made possible by adding ramps, replacing carpet with hard floors, walk-in showers and a plethora of other senior-friendly hardware.
“People want to avoid paying $4,000 to $8,000 a month for assisted living care,” Carey said. “They want to stay in their homes, they want independence and they want dignity.”
Carey Bros. Remodeling is located at 2624 Verne Roberts Circle in Antioch. For more information, call 877-734-6404, email info@careybros.com or visit https://careybros.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.