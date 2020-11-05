With the fall and winter season ahead of us, it's that time of the year when you unearth your flannel from storage, shine your tucked-away boots and ready your kitchen for colder-weather comfort food.
Recipes are meant to be shared, and we are looking for community submissions of your favorite Fall/Winter comfort food recipes for The Press' first annual Fall/Winter Recipe Exchange.
Submit your recipe online at bit.ly/PressRecipes and we will start to share them each week. If we get enough recipes submitted, we will compile them into a downloadable e-book for everyone in the community to enjoy.
So, share away and include a picture if you have one.
