For those in East County looking for a unique gift for creative friends or family this holiday season, the Art Around Town gift card bundle is a great option.
The gift card bundle, which is $75, is designed to get local residents out and about and try three Brentwood art studios — Starry Nite Studios, The Mad Potters and The Craft Room — with $25 to use at each studio. Gift card bundles can be purchased in person only at any of the three studios and are only available during the holiday season.
Starry Nite Studios, located in the Streets of Brentwood at 2545 Sand Creek Road, #136, is a paint-and-sip art studio owned and operated by two local moms, Allison Jacobs and Susan Knight, who met while being art docents at Loma Vista Elementary School. The studio is family friendly, ages 8 and up, and sells beer and wine for its step-by-step painting classes. Jacobs and Knight also do workshops, including paint-your-pet portraits, acrylic paint workshops and silk scarf and tie marbling workshops, as well as after-school art classes for students in first through 12th grade.
“I thought it would be a really good way to show the community that small local businesses can work together, in teaming up with The Mad Potters and The Craft Room, to offer kind of a trifecta craft experience,” Jacobs said. “So that way, it gets them exposure to something they maybe may not have thought of to try.”
Starry Nite Studios is open Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday). Event tickets are sold online at www.starrynitestudios.com. For more information, call 925-308-9150 or email paint@starrynitestudios.com.
The Mad Potters, located at 629 1st St., is led by Jerry Illers, who has done pottery for more than five decades and was recently named Brentwood Artist of the Year by the Delta Art Gallery.
“You can come in and learn how to throw pottery on the wheel,” said Stephanie Stewart, store manager and Illers’ daughter. “That is something that’s very hard to find nowadays outside of a college or high school program.”
The Mad Potters also offers clay hand building — such as to make homemade ornaments — and paint-your-own ceramics. Stewart says the paint-your-own option and pottery wheel are the most popular choices. There are options for ages 8 and up.
“We’re just very excited to create this gift card with Shelly at The Craft Room and both Ally and Susan over at Starry Nite to encourage people to get out and be artistic,” Stewart said.
The Mad Potters’ winter hours (through the end of February) are Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. They are closed Monday and Tuesday, but appointments are considered for groups of 12 or more. For more information, visit www.2madpotters.com, call 925-626-5255 or email info@2madpotters.com.
The Craft Room, located at 80 Eagle Rock Way, Suite E, was opened nine months ago by Shelly Tweedy, who previously had a mobile string art business for two years. The Craft Room offers a wide variety of craft types, including string art, cookie decorating, macramé, hand lettering, painted signs, sewing, succulent arranging and more. Adult as well as kids’ classes are available, as well as reservations for private parties. Hours are typically Friday and Saturday nights, depending on events. For more information and an event schedule, visit www.thecraftroombrentwood.com or email thecraftroombrentwood@gmail.com.
