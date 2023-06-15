TikTok and mental health: exploring the U.S. Surgeon General’s warning

In this digital age, social media platforms have become a significant part of our lives, shaping the way we communicate, share information and entertain ourselves. TikTok, a popular video-sharing application, and other social media platforms, have garnered attention not only for their viral dance challenges and comedic sketches but also for concerns about their impact on mental health.
Recently, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a warning about the potential dangers of excessive TikTok use and the reasons behind this warning.
This social media platform allows users to create, share and discover short videos, typically ranging from 15 to 60 seconds, and has gained immense popularity, especially among younger people. Unlike Instagram, which primarily focuses on sharing photos and curated content, TikTok is centered on user-generated videos that cover a wide range of topics, including dance, comedy, education and activism.
Holding great significance among young people, TikTok provides an outlet for self-expression, creativity and connection. Through its intuitive and user-friendly interface, this platform enables individuals to showcase their talents, build communities and engage with content that resonates with them. Its algorithmic recommendation system tailors the content to the user’s interests, making it an engaging and personalized experience.
However, from an outside perspective, the impacts are not as positive as they may seem. The allure of TikTok lies in its ability to captivate users with bite-sized, entertaining content that can be consumed in quick bursts.
This format, coupled with the addictive nature of the platform, leads to prolonged usage. Addictive qualities arise from its endless scroll feature, where users can easily get lost in endless videos. This uncontrollable behavior can potentially harm mental health, leading to decreased productivity, disrupted sleep patterns and increased feelings of anxiety and self-comparison.
As an avid user, I find myself spending a considerable amount of time on the platform each day. Its seamless integration of humor, creativity and informative content keeps me engaged for hours on end, even though I recognize this excessive usage as detrimental because it leads to a loss of focus and neglect of other aspects of life. With similar platforms common among generations, it is essential to maintain a healthy balance between online and offline activities.
TikTok is free, allowing anyone to download the app and create an account without financial barriers. This accessibility has contributed to its widespread popularity, making it available to individuals from various backgrounds and age groups.
The U.S. Surgeon General’s warning about TikTok’s impact on mental health is not an overreaction. It serves as a reminder to users, particularly young people, to be mindful of their screen time and prioritize their well-being. While TikTok itself may not be inherently harmful, excessive use and reliance on the platform can harm mental health. The Surgeon General’s warning aims to raise awareness and encourage responsible digital habits.
Considering the Surgeon General’s warning, participants must evaluate their usage patterns and make necessary adjustments. By setting boundaries, diversifying activities and finding alternative outlets for self-expression, users can strike a balance between enjoying TikTok and maintaining mental well-being.
TikTok has undoubtedly revolutionized how we consume and engage with content, especially among younger people. However, it is essential to approach its usage with caution, as excessive screen time can harm mental health. The Surgeon General’s warning serves as a wake-up call, urging users to be mindful of their digital habits and cultivate a balanced approach to technology.
Here is a link to the Surgeon General’s advisory.
The author is a member of the Brentwood Youth Press
