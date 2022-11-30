Tips for traveling with dogs for the holidays

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Even though the hospitality industry is more accommodating to pets now, there’s plenty to learn when taking a dog along as a travel companion.

After years living under the cloud of a pandemic that limited where they could travel, many people have a strong desire to head off for parts unknown. As individuals and families ponder business trips or vacations, they may think about bringing a beloved pet along.

According to a AAA/Best Western survey, 85 percent of dog owners travel with their dogs. The most popular vacations to let pooches tag along include going to the beach, camping and hiking. As more people do things with their pets, businesses in the travel and hospitality sector are taking notice and have become more accommodating to four-legged guests. However, there’s still plenty to learn when taking a dog along as a travel companion. Explore these dog travel tips.

Buy a crate. Even if the dog does not need a crate at home, it’s best to have one for travel. Crates often are required for airline travel and can keep dogs safer in cars. Many hotels also require that dogs be crated in the rooms to keep them out of trouble and prevent damage. A crate should be large enough that the dog can stand, turn and lie down, according to the American Kennel Club.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription