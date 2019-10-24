Prescription medications are a necessity for many people. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, each week four out of five adults in the United States will use prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and/or various supplements. Approximately one-third of adults take five or more medications at the same time.
The potential for adverse drug events is elevated for people taking multiple medications at one time and mixing pills has the potential to cause serious injury or even death.
Doctors, patients and pharmacies must work together and take an active role to ensure medication is taken safely.
• Know your dose. The Mayo Clinic cautions that children are at an especially high risk for medication errors because they require different doses than adults. Adults of different weights should not not share medications, and following dosing directions is key.
• Follow up with your doctor. Certain medications can cause side effects that only can be noticed by lab testing, such as an impact to the liver.
• Maintain a current list of medications. It is up to patients to share information with prescribing doctors regarding any and all products being taken to avoid harmful interactions.
• Be honest about height and weight so doses can be prescribed accurately.
• Use medications correctly. It is important not to chew nonchewable pills or cut pills unless the pharmacist or doctor has said it is safe to do so. Accurate dosing also requires using the right spoon or syringe, not silverware.
Patients can consult with their doctors and pharmacists for more assistance in staying safe.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
