Top Gun: Maverick takes the series to new heights

“Top Gun: Maverick” is the sequel to the 1986 film that launched a young Tom Cruise’s career into the stratosphere and made him more of a household name. While “legacy sequels” — those that are meant to revive long-dormant franchises — are becoming increasingly common as Hollywood looks to mine anything with a potential nostalgic appeal, they are still a mixed bag in terms of quality. For every “Creed” or “Blade Runner: 2049,” there’s a dud like “Zoolander No. 2” or “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Anyone who has been looking forward to getting back on the highway to the danger zone will be pleased to know “Top Gun: Maverick” lives up to, and in some ways outshines, its predecessor.
“Top Gun: Maverick” reunites audiences with Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise). Maverick may be older than the last time he appeared on the screen, but it is immediately clear he’s just as reckless as he defies orders in the opening scenes and flies an experimental jet at Mach 10 speed. Instead of facing punishment for his actions, Maverick is reassigned and finds himself the new instructor of the Top Gun program he graduated from in the first film thanks to some string pulling by his rival-turned-friend Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer), who is now the commander of the U.S Pacific Fleet. Maverick is informed he has three weeks to train his students for a high-risk mission to destroy a uranium plant. The situation that becomes even more complicated when he discovers one of his pilots is Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late wingman, Lt. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, about whose death Maverick still feels guilt.
The first thing that is immediately noticeable about “Top Gun: Maverick” is how good the movie looks compared to other modern blockbusters. While other major franchises, such as the Marvel films, have long been content to place their actors on a green screen and produce their visuals in a computer after the fact, director Joseph Kosinski and Cruise opted to shoot on location across California and parts of Nevada, with the cast filming their scenes in jets that were in flight. The result is a film that has visual depth and a dynamism that cannot be replicated with wires and computer-generated imagery.
Narratively, the script benefits from a more focused story with higher stakes thanks to the ticking clock element and the team’s clearly-defined mission in contrast to the comparatively meandering plot of the original film, which saw Maverick, Iceman and the rest of their class simply training until the sudden appearance of an enemy in the third act. The more action-oriented narrative can doubtless be credited to the involvement of Chris McQuarrie as a screenwriter on “Maverick.” McQuarrie is a frequent collaborator of Cruise’s who has worked with him on the Jack Reacher movies and, most notably, the Mission: Impossible series. He’s someone who knows what Cruise is capable of and what audiences expect of the actor.
That’s not to say that the movie is just another action flick. Kosinski does an excellent job of blending the heart-pounding stunts with more emotional moments. The director has a clear grasp on the importance of legacy as it pertains to Maverick’s relationship with Rooster and his late best friend, Goose. Cruise brings depth to the character that will surprise anyone who has forgotten he is a legitimately skilled actor when he isn’t hanging off the sides of buildings or leaping from great heights. Teller plays his character with just as much nuance, highlighting Rooster’s frustrations and desires to live up to his father’s legacy.
Jennifer Connelly plays Penny, a former flame of Maverick’s and the love interest of the film, with a good-natured fierceness that makes her interactions with Cruise pop off the screen. Maverick’s love interest from the previous film, Kelly McGillis’s Charlie Blackwood, is never mentioned, but the chemistry between Cruise and Connelly is strong enough that it feels like no great loss. Elsewhere, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell bring just the right combination of smugness and respectability to their roles as Cyclone and Hangman, rivals to Maverick and Rooster respectively.
Kosinski deserves particular praise for the handling of Kilmer’s Iceman. Kilmer publicly announced in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. Subsequent throat surgeries have reportedly made speaking difficult for the actor. “Maverick” producer Jerry Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the film’s release that Cruise refused to do the film without Kilmer, so the script incorporated Kilmer’s diagnosis into his character. To compensate for his difficulty speaking, Kilmer’s character largely communicates with Maverick via text messages with the exception of one scene where the two old friends sit down face to face. It is the emotional high point of an already surprisingly poignant film, and both actors sell the hell out of it.
For all its strengths, there are a few ways in which “Maverick” comes up short compared to its predecessor. While Kosinski has a great eye for action and a refreshing insistence on practical effects, he lacks the particular visual flair the late Tony Scott brought to the original film. Sequences from that movie, such as the silhouetted love scene between Cruise and McGillis, are so iconic as to be imitated years later in other films. As well-shot as “Maverick” is, nothing in it is nearly as striking. Musically, the original film has the edge too. Songs like Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” and Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” loom large culturally. As good as Lady Gaga’s theme for the new film, “Hold My Hand,” may be, it never stood a chance.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is more than a worthy successor to the 1980s classic. Benefitting from a more action-oriented script and strong performances from the cast, the movie celebrates and elevates much of what made the original film so popular.
Bottom line: See it
“Top Gun: Maverick” is rated PG-13 and is now playing in theaters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.