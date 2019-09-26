Learn about the Road Scholar mission to inspire older adults and retirees to learn, discover and travel, Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Library.
Local ambassador Maxine Topper will share her personal travel experiences and present a short video about a Road Scholar adventure in St. Petersburg. This program is part of the 2019 Brentwood Library CityRead of “The Romanov Empress: A Novel of Tsarina Maria Feodorovna” by C.W. Gortner.
The Brentwood Library is located at 104 Oak St. and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 925-516-5290 or visit www.ccclib.org/programs. If you require special accommodations at this event, call the Brentwood Library with 72 hours notice.
