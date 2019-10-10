Brentwood has welcomed a long-awaited new restaurant to its downtown area.
Ruben and Teresa DaSilva opened Rubiano’s for dinner service at the end of June, and held its grand opening — which now includes lunch service — on Sept. 26.
This is the second Rubiano’s store for the DaSilvas, after opening their first in San Leandro in 2014. Ruben and Teresa, who live in San Leandro, wanted to open a store in Brentwood after visiting friends who live in the area.
“We go to the Delta a lot, and we fell in love with the downtown,” Ruben said.
Ruben describes Rubiano’s as a family-friendly pizzeria that serves Italian food. He wanted residents visiting Brentwood’s downtown to have a place to take their children or families that’s a bit more upscale, but still reasonably priced.
“I like pizza because it’s the perfect family meal,” Ruben said. “Everyone eats from the same plate. I felt there was a void here that we wanted to fill.”
Right now, Ruben splits his time between the two restaurants, and credits his family in San Leandro for all their help at the original store. Ruben, Teresa and their three children hope to move to Brentwood by next summer.
Rubiano’s serves a variety of pizzas, pasta, wings, salads and more. Some of their most popular items include their spaghetti and meatballs, prosciutto pizza and chicken parmesan.
So far, Ruben and his team at the restaurant are finding success in Brentwood, and he credits the family atmosphere he creates among his employees, as well as his “top shelf” ingredients.
“I use only the best ingredients,” he said. “I believe if you start with poor ingredients, you’ll end up with a poor product.”
As a first-generation American, Ruben grew up with Portuguese parents and a family that did a lot of cooking. His first job was at a pizzeria in San Leandro — he started as a dishwasher and delivery driver, then worked his way up to manager. But he knew one day he wanted to open his own pizza place.
“I loved cooking, and I loved food,” he said. “I wanted to open a restaurant.”
He still does some of the cooking at Rubiano’s, and recipes come from his family. But he’s also learned a lot from Mike Wiesner, who owns Paradiso — a fine dining restaurant in San Leandro — and he says has been a great mentor.
Ruben says he is always learning and evolving in cooking, whether through mentors or from trade shows he attends. Rubiano’s in Brentwood has a few more specialty items than the San Leandro store, and he hopes to add more specials as they find out what works.
“We’re happy to be a part of the up-and-coming downtown,” Ruben said.
Rubiano’s is located at 235 Oak St. in Brentwood, and is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, as well as Sundays (closed Mondays), and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rubianosbrentwood or call 925-634-4263.
