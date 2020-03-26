Useful tips for RV camping beginners

Roughly 40 million Americans go recreational vehicle (RV) camping each year, and new travelers can benefit from the wisdom and experience of those who have blazed trails before them.
Before making a big purchase or hitting the road, consider the following:
Budget for all RV expenses
It can be tempting to overspend on the RV itself, but buyers should factor in other expenses like hoses, wheel chocks, levelers, navigation systems, campsite fees and more.
Consider the size of the RV
Buy the smallest RV that is comfortable. Doing so opens up more options regarding places to stay. In addition, small RVs are more easily maneuvered on the road than large ones, especially for novices.
Add time to your ETAs
The estimated time of arrival that popular navigation systems provide are customized to average car speeds. RVs generally move more slowly than cars, so allow for more time to arrive at your destination. This is an important consideration if you need to be at a campground by a certain time.
Save condiment packages
When visiting restaurants and carryout places, save any unused condiment packets, napkins and packages of disposable cutlery. These items take up much less room than full-sized packages, and space inside RVs is often at a premium.
Invest in storage boxes
Store belongings neatly and cleanly in plastic storage containers. Choose uniformly shaped and sized bins, which are more easily stacked and stored than bins of varying sizes.
Pack a paper map
Navigation services that are powered by satellite or cell phone signals may not be available in inclement weather or when traveling through mountain ranges. Paper maps can fill the void and keep you on track.
Check towing capacity
Make sure you do not exceed the manufacturer-recommended towing capacity. This is usually found on a sticker in the driver’s door. Overloading the vehicle can cause transmission issues or burn out engines.
RVs can be a fun and relaxing way to travel, and novices can make such trips more enjoyable by following a few tips from seasoned road trippers.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
