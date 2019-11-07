Friday, Nov. 8
Veterans Day Dinner and Game Night
The Knights of Columbus will host a dinner and game night from 5 to 10:30 p.m. at 500 Fairview Ave. in Brentwood. Dinner and game tickets are $70; dinner-only tickets are $20. For more information, call Anthony at 925-382-4842.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Challenge Walk/5K for Veterans
The Las Positas College Veterans First Program and the Las Positas College Foundation, in partnership with the Sean Brock Foundation, will host a 2.2K challenge walk and 5K to raise awareness for veteran suicide and advocate for mental health support services for veteran students. The 5K begins at 9 a.m.; the 2.2K walk begins at 9:15 a.m. Come enjoy the family friendly atmosphere with an event expo, car show and concert by ThumpWhistle. For cost, registration and more information, visit www.laspositascollege.edu/cal/22walkrun.php.
Monday, Nov. 11
City of Oakley Veterans Day Observation
The City of Oakley will observe Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to noon at the Oakley Civic Center plaza, 3231 Main St., in Oakley. The program will include a presentation of colors, student essays, performance by the Freedom High School band, a rifle salute and more. For more information, contact Amy Sylvestri at sylvestri@ci.oakley.ca.us or 925-413-2284 or visit www.ci.oakley.ca.us.
Veterans Day Observance in Brentwood
The Marine Corps League, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars invite all to attend a Veterans Day Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in Veterans Park, 3841 Balfour Road in Brentwood. The event will include speakers, music, military vehicles and more. For more information, contact Mike at 925-787-8087.
Veterans Day Musical Salute
The Brentwood Concert Band will host an evening of patriotic and popular music to salute veterans at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Hall, 757 First St. in Brentwood. Doors open at 7 p.m., and donations are welcome. For more information, please visit www.brentwoodconcertband.com.
Pittsburg Veterans Day Ceremony
The City of Pittsburg will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Pittsburg Senior Center, 300 Presidio Lane in Pittsburg. For more information, call 925-252-4890.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Free Notary Services for Veterans
Suzanne Salamy of Sealed with Integrity will provide free notary services to veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Intero Real Estate, 651 First St. in Brentwood. RSVP to 925-308-6060 to reserve your spot. Two free signatures per veteran. For more information, visit www.sealedwithintegrity.setmore.com/class.
