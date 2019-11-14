Veterans Day observances

Arlie Blacksear, above, was one of many in attendance at the annual Veterans Day observance in Oakley, Monday, Nov. 11. The event featured keynote speaker retired Marine Ryan Berg, performances by the Freedom High School marching band and a presentation of the colors by the Heritage High School USAF JROTC.
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Brentwood Library café construction delayed
- Brentwood considers altering regulations to spur economic development
- Concerns raised over Antioch dual immersion program
- City of Brentwood dedicates street for Scott Lunger
- Discovery Bay WWII veteran shares life story
- Unofficial returns show Brentwood's Measure L has failed
- Motorcyclist breaks leg in accident on Deer Valley Road
- Liberty, Pittsburg football teams advance to playoffs
- Friday Night Bites coming back to Oakley
- Athlete of the Week: Alexis Matabuena
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Blue Star Moms sponsored memorial at Liberty High School
- [Photos] 2019 Veterans Day observance in Oakley
- [Photos] 2019 Veterans Day Commemorative Celebration in Brentwood
- [Photos] Boy struck by car in Brentwood
- [Photos] Motorcycle accident - Deer Valley Rd. 11-10-19
- [Photos] 2019 Hometown Halloween
- [Photos] November 2019 Pets
- [Photos] Rollover accident in Brentwood 11-3-19
- [Photos] Girls' Tennis BVAL Championships 2019
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Bowl
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.