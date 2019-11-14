Veterans Day observances
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Arlie Blacksear, above, was one of many in attendance at the annual Veterans Day observance in Oakley, Monday, Nov. 11. The event featured keynote speaker retired Marine Ryan Berg, performances by the Freedom High School marching band and a presentation of the colors by the Heritage High School USAF JROTC.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags