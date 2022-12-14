Veterans nonprofit to match donations through Dec. 31

Photo courtesy of Carly Sanchez

Semper Fi & America’s Fund is a veteran-focused nonprofit that, in partnership with other organizations, is matching fundraising efforts for military families through Dec. 31.

Semper Fi and America’s Fund, a veteran-focused nonprofit, has announced that donations they receive through Dec. 31 will be matched up to $10 million as part of the Double Down for Veterans campaign.

Locally, Brentwood residents can also help support The Fund by dining at Vic Stewart’s on Balfour Road. The restaurant said it will partner with The Fund to donate 20% of all dinner sales on Dec. 17.

Semper Fi’s & America’s Fund’s mission statement says it ‘cares for our nation’s critically wounded, ill and injured service members veterans and military families. Supporting all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, it provides ‘one-on-one case management, connection and lifetime support.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription