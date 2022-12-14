Veterans nonprofit to match donations through Dec. 31

Semper Fi and America’s Fund, a veteran-focused nonprofit, has announced that donations they receive through Dec. 31 will be matched up to $10 million as part of the Double Down for Veterans campaign.
Locally, Brentwood residents can also help support The Fund by dining at Vic Stewart’s on Balfour Road. The restaurant said it will partner with The Fund to donate 20% of all dinner sales on Dec. 17.
Semper Fi’s & America’s Fund’s mission statement says it ‘cares for our nation’s critically wounded, ill and injured service members veterans and military families. Supporting all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, it provides ‘one-on-one case management, connection and lifetime support.”
