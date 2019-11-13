Ways to give this season

Nothing is more synonymous with the holiday season than giving, and here in East County, there are plenty of opportunities to help your neighbors.
Brentwood Regional Community Chest (BRCC) food, toy drive
Serving up to 500 families each year, the BRCC places donation barrels throughout the community for residents to drop off canned or nonperishable foods and new toys. Then, a crew of volunteers will pack the items in the Brentwood Elementary School cafeteria, Friday, Dec. 20. The gifts and food will be distributed to families in need Saturday, Dec. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed for both days. Families in need can register to become recipients by visiting the Brentwood Senior Center, 193 Griffith Lane, with proof of residence and an ID during the upcoming days and times: Friday, Nov. 29, 3 to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 to 10 a.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 10, 4 to 5 p.m.
“The really neat thing about this program is that it’s completely run by the community, for the community,” said Dana Eaton, BRCC co-president.
For more information, contact Lill Pierce at 925-813-1320 or visit www.brcchest.org.
Local Lions
Lions clubs can be found serving communities across the nation, and East County Lions are ramping up for the holidays as well. The Discovery Bay Lions Club and Brentwood Lions Club both adopt families for Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
“Folks are preselected depending on need,” said Fred Ginsler, Lion. “We never have a problem finding those people in need.”
To find out how to get involved, contact the Brentwood Lions Club at 925-587-3783 or the Discovery Bay Lions Club at info@discoverybaylions.com.
Rotary Club of Brentwood
The Rotary Club of Brentwood holds various pancake breakfast fundraisers throughout the community. The next event will be held at Bristow Middle School, Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8 to 10 a.m. Rotary will also serve a free pancake meal to those who participate in the Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning, a race that raises funds for the Brentwood Union and Liberty Union school districts. Proceeds are donated to other organizations, such as the BRCC, to assist in the holiday donation programs.
For more information, contact 888-556-0083 or seana@getredbox.com.
Friends of Oakley basket program
The Friends of Oakley serves residents of Oakley with a yearly holiday drive. While registration has already passed for recipients, questions in regard to donations and volunteer opportunities can be directed to Donna at 925-625-7945.
Delta Community Center
Located in downtown Brentwood, the Delta Community Center is another group that gives back to the community all year long with programs to provide food and supplies during the holiday season. To assist those in need, the group provides information and agency referrals and commits to fundraising. They help facilitate the donation efforts of volunteer groups in Summerset, Trilogy and Discovery Bay in terms of matching families in need with donations generated.
“We’re always looking for donations all year round, and we can always use extra hands to sort clothing and toys,” said Mike Monahan, Delta Community Center treasurer and board member.
The Delta Community Center is located at 648 Second St. For more information, call 925-634-8275.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.