Area venues ready to handle your wedding

After saying, “yes” to a marriage proposal, the next hardest decision is saying ‘yes’ to the venue.
While some couples choose to have different locations for each, many appreciate the ease and convenience of an all-inclusive venue, where guests can stroll from the ceremony to dinner. East County is home to several such sites that offer attractive backdrops, various options and a financial range of packages.
In the middle of Brentwood’s agricultural setting lies McCauley Estate Vineyards, an all-inclusive event venue. Co-owner Marissa McCauley said she and her team handle everything for a couple’s big day.
“We take care of all the big things like venue, DJ, catering and the bar,” McCauley said. “We have two different event spaces with two different styles.”
Couples can choose from the vineyard’s Barrel Room, with an intimate, rustic feel, or the pavilion, which McCauley said has a classic “wedding” look. She said many of her couples choose her winery because it combines the best of modern and rustic aesthetics.
She also said their packages are priced competitively, often saving couples money without sacrificing the beauty of their big day.
Her advice to couples? “Have an idea of what you want when you come in,” McCauley said. “That is helpful to us, and having a specific date, or at least a month, can help, too.”
A few miles east of McCauley Estate is the Discovery Bay Country Club, an event venue and golf course in Discovery Bay. Jenelle Josephsen, the club’s wedding and event director, said the Country Club’s policy of hosting only one wedding per weekend offers guests privacy and venue access.
“There’s no rush and lots of privacy, with unlimited access to the venue on their wedding day,” Josephsen said. “They can be here hours prior to the ceremony to take pictures, set up, decorate, whatever they need. We like to make it a stress-free experience for them.”
As an all-inclusive venue, the Country Club offers the setting, as well as food, beverage, staff and planning services to their couples. Josephsen said their kitchen makes food at the same level offered to club members and has a 37-year history to back up its offerings.
“This is a private facility, not public, and it’s in a gated community on top of that,” she said. “Our members are very respectful of the weddings, so couples get a sense of privacy and security. We are also steps away from the Discovery Bay Marina, and we’ve had brides and grooms take pictures on the water.”
The Country Club offers two different ceremony site options with views of Mt. Diablo or the club’s grounds. Josephsen noted prices don’t change all year, so no one feels pushed to choose a date based on cost. So she suggests that engaged couples is to pick a date and book a venue.
“We are here, and they would be in good hands here,” she said. “Couples that want to have a beautiful wedding should come take a look.”
The Discovery Bay Country Club is at 1475 Club House Drive in Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-634-0700 or visit www.dbgcc.com.
