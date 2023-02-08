Area venues ready to handle your wedding
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

After saying, “yes” to a marriage proposal, the next hardest decision is saying ‘yes’ to the venue.

While some couples choose to have different locations for each, many appreciate the ease and convenience of an all-inclusive venue, where guests can stroll from the ceremony to dinner. East County is home to several such sites that offer attractive backdrops, various options and a financial range of packages.

In the middle of Brentwood’s agricultural setting lies McCauley Estate Vineyards, an all-inclusive event venue. Co-owner Marissa McCauley said she and her team handle everything for a couple’s big day.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription