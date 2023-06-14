How to plan for your big summer wedding

With summer right around the corner, wedding season is not far behind. With many couples either preparing for or starting to plan for their best day ever, staff at the Lone Tree Golf and Events Center at 4800 Golf Course Road in Antioch, along with the staff at Wedgewood Weddings offered their best advice for those looking to have the perfect big summer wedding.
Secure the hotel room block as soon as your venue and date are confirmed. According to Wedgewood Weddings Marketing Manager Alyssa Keith, if you have a larger guest count, and especially if many of your guests are traveling, you can book the hotel room block now so your guests can lock in a lower rate during what’s usually a busy travel season. Bigger weddings generally consist of 75 or more guests, they said.
Find a venue, know your venue. “Keep your options open,” said Ariana Catanjal-Cueva, the day-of coordinator at Lone Tree Golf and Events Center. “A lot of brides will jump on the first place they find and not necessarily have a great understanding of what each venue offers.”
Part of finding that right venue is the parking, especially for weddings with a higher guest count.
“Consider the parking situation at your venue and recommend guests take Uber or Lyft if there is little parking there,” Keith adds.” “You can include parking or ride-share suggestions on your wedding invitation or your wedding website.”
Hire a day-of coordinator. This is general advice for all weddings, but helps especially for bigger weddings where there are more guests. Normally, this would come with the venue package. But if it’s not, hire one to help execute the ceremony and set up the decorations.
“This will take a lot of stress off your plate and help everything run smoothly on the big day,” Keith said.
Catanjal-Cueva adds that “You don’t want to bother (the bride) so you’d rather have someone else involved for them.”
Consider the weather. If you’re planning for a summer wedding, consider the weather where you’re planning to have the wedding and how hot it could get. Check that the venue team has water stations at the ceremony and you could also provide small fans for guests, which, in-turn, make for nice wedding keepsakes.
Also take the weather into consideration when it comes to the dress code.
“Cocktail dress codes may be a better option for hotter temperatures compared to black-tie dress codes, which require your guests to wear more layers,” Keith said.
Plan early, RSVP early. Summer is the peak season. The Wedgewood staff recommended starting to look for venues early if you’re planning for a summer wedding and be flexible on the dates. Once the venue and date are locked in, send out ‘save the date’ notices to give your guests more than enough time to plan for the summer ahead.
Along with that, make sure that the guests RSVP no later than a month before the scheduled wedding date. Most venues and caterers require final headcounts at least two weeks before the big day. Also, planned out RSVP’s eliminate last-minute guests.
