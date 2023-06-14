How to plan for your big summer wedding
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

With summer right around the corner, wedding season is not far behind. With many couples either preparing for or starting to plan for their best day ever, staff at the Lone Tree Golf and Events Center at 4800 Golf Course Road in Antioch, along with the staff at Wedgewood Weddings offered their best advice for those looking to have the perfect big summer wedding.

Secure the hotel room block as soon as your venue and date are confirmed. According to Wedgewood Weddings Marketing Manager Alyssa Keith, if you have a larger guest count, and especially if many of your guests are traveling, you can book the hotel room block now so your guests can lock in a lower rate during what’s usually a busy travel season. Bigger weddings generally consist of 75 or more guests, they said.

Find a venue, know your venue. “Keep your options open,” said Ariana Catanjal-Cueva, the day-of coordinator at Lone Tree Golf and Events Center. “A lot of brides will jump on the first place they find and not necessarily have a great understanding of what each venue offers.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.