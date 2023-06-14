Tips for planning a small summer wedding
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Not everybody wants or needs a big wedding. Not everyone wants more than 100 people on their big day, or many couples would rather spend the money on the honeymoon or elsewhere. For those looking to either save a few dollars or simply keep their wedding small and simple, the staffs at the Lone Tree Golf and Events Center in Antioch and Wedgewood Weddings offered their best advice for the big day in the small package.

A small wedding is fewer than 75 people, so know your guest list

Once you decide you want to have a small wedding, know the number of people you’re considering inviting. Smaller weddings are a lot more intimate, so invite those who are most meaningful to you. That means writing out the guest list immediately.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.