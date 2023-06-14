Tips for planning a small summer wedding

Not everybody wants or needs a big wedding. Not everyone wants more than 100 people on their big day, or many couples would rather spend the money on the honeymoon or elsewhere. For those looking to either save a few dollars or simply keep their wedding small and simple, the staffs at the Lone Tree Golf and Events Center in Antioch and Wedgewood Weddings offered their best advice for the big day in the small package.
A small wedding is fewer than 75 people, so know your guest list
Once you decide you want to have a small wedding, know the number of people you’re considering inviting. Smaller weddings are a lot more intimate, so invite those who are most meaningful to you. That means writing out the guest list immediately.
“Small weddings mean different things to different people,” said Alyssa Keith, the marketing manager at Wedgewood Weddings. “You’ll want to make sure you can keep it intimate while still being able to have all of your VIPs attend.”
Consider the wedding parties
As small weddings contain fewer people, part of that is considering the size of each side’s wedding party.
“I’ve seen more recently that nobody has a bridal party anymore,” said Ariana Catanjal-Cueva, the day-of coordinator at Lone Tree Golf and Events Center. “We’ve heard from brides that it’s a lot less stressful for them to have nobody standing next to them. More commonly, I’ve seen one maid of honor and one best man.”
Fewer people, more amenities
Fewer guests at the wedding could mean more money towards other amenities, like an open bar, a live band, or even late-night, after-wedding snacks.
Consider weekdays, and be mindful of holidays
While you can choose whichever day you want, remember that summer includes holidays like July 4th, Labor Day, and even Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, meaning that some of your guests may be traveling. Send a ‘save the date’ note at least a year in advance so your guests can plan accordingly, the staff at Wedgewood said.
Just as well, consider a weekday wedding. Weekdays allow for cheaper flights and hotel rooms for guests, making it easier for them to travel to your wedding. Again, just plan well ahead of time.
Plan it as a three-day event, and eat often
Expect to be around a lot of food during the wedding, so it helps to spread things out, especially with people traveling in for the big day, said the staff at. Lone Tree. People tend not to eat much, the staff added.
“People do wedding weekends now,” Catanjal-Cueva said. “They do a welcome party on Friday, the wedding on a Saturday, and a farewell brunch on Sunday.”
Keith added that the day-after brunch “doesn’t have to be anything lavish. But take advantage of the slower summer pace and throw a morning-after brunch or lunch.”
The most important thing here, especially for the bride and groom on the day of the wedding, is to eat.
“I’m constantly shoving food down my brides’ and grooms’ mouths,” Catanjal-Cueva said.
