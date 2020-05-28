Avid gardeners know that compost can add vital nutrients to soil used in gardens, container plants and lawns.
Compost is relatively easy to make, and there are scores of materials that can be put into compost. But it is just as essential to know which ingredients cannot be used in compost.
Good for compost
Most organic materials, or items that were once living, can be used in compost. Plant-based items used in cooking can be added to compost, such as potato peelings, carrot skins, banana peels, cocoa hulls, coffee grounds and filters, corn cobs, apple cores, egg shells, fruit peels, kelp and nut shells.
Other items from around the house can be successfully added to compost, including unused kitty litter, hair, shredded newspapers and cardboard, leaves, flowers, paper, pine needles, ashes and sawdust. Stick to items that are not treated heavily with chemicals.
NOT good for compost
Inorganic and nonbiodegradable materials cannot go into compost. These are items like plastic, glass, aluminum foil and metal. Although a natural material, pressure-treated lumber is treated with preservatives and often pesticides that can be harmful if they leech into the garden.
The small-gardening resource Balcony Garden Web indicates coated or glossy printed papers — such as those from catalogs, magazines, wrapping paper, marketing materials and business cards — should not be added to compost piles because of the chemicals and inks used in these pages.
Planet Natural Research Center says to avoid pet droppings from dogs and cats. Animal products like bones, butter, milk, fish skins and meat may decompose and start to smell foul. Maggots, parasites, pathogens and other microorganisms can form in the compost. These materials also may attract flies and scavenger animals. Plus, they decompose very slowly.
Any personal hygiene products should be avoided because they are tainted by human fluids and that can pose a health risk.
While weeds are not harmful in compost piles, there is the risk that seeds can germinate and then infiltrate garden beds when the compost is used. The same can be said for tomato plants and some other hardy fruits and vegetables.
Compost is a winner in the garden and around the landscape. Learning which ingredients can and can’t be added to compost piles is useful for any gardener.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
