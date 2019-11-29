What to consider before bringing an animal home

During the season of giving, many families welcome a new furry member to the family, but adoption experts agree: Education and patience are the key to keeping those pets from being a gift one minute and in the shelter the next.
Cindy Ott-Bales, president of Throw Me A Bone Dog Rescue in Oakley, said there are many misconceptions people have about bringing home a new pet. One of the most common is that bringing an animal into your home is never as simple as just bringing it home.
“Whether adopting a puppy or an adult dog, in the time after it becomes part of your home and family, it needs to have an adjustment period,” Ott-Bales said. “How long it takes depends on the dog and its age. This is the time where it learns who its new pack members are, where it’s okay to toilet, what is and is not off limits, and what the rules of the house are. Mistakes can and most likely will be made.”
She advised dog owners to adhere to crate training, because a crate offers the pet a den it would instinctively build for itself in the wild.
“It is a safe place where the dog can go when it feels overwhelmed, needs a break from training or chooses to spend the night,” she said. “It is also a spot where its humans can put it while they go away to work or shop or when they also need a break from training – or where they choose to have it spend the night until they know it can be trusted out and about in the house while everyone sleeps.”
Ott-Bales also said her group encourages something called “umbilical cord training,” a method in which the dog is on leash at all times when in the house but not in a crate.
“It’s a good way to encourage good behavior in the dog, show it where its pack lives, and create a bond with the humans at the other end of the leash,” she explained. “It is also a way to housetrain, because the dog can’t go in another room to do its business or even do its business and get away with it.”
No matter the type of animal, Ott-Bates encouraged people to do their research and ask themselves realistic questions before ever bringing home a pet.
“Are you gone longer than four hours at a time? Don’t get a very young puppy, as they need their ‘pack’ around to train them away from things they will do to entertain themselves while you’re gone,” she said. “First time dog? Don’t get one of the more intelligent breeds unless you’ve had experience with them, as they will need jobs and may end up training their person rather than their person training them. Do you have very young children? Don’t go for a tiny breed that your child may injure inadvertently …”
She also said you can never know an animal until you’ve met them in person.
“A dog should not be a gift without meeting its intended recipient,” she said. “Even if you are getting a puppy for your kids and you know you will be its true caregiver, you need to make sure the kids are good with the dog and vice versa … No one benefits when that gift ends up in a shelter because it wasn’t a wanted gift.”
Ott-Bales noted the best time of year to adopt a dog is when you have the time to devote to ensuring a good transition into your home. But if you’re not 100% sure, fostering animals is a great option where everyone wins. Throw Me A Bone is actively recruiting foster parents.
“Just one dog fostered until it finds a permanent home is a life saved!” she said.
When it comes to kitties, many of the same thoughts apply: Be prepared to do more than just bring the new animal home. According to Verlene Leonardo, Homeless Animals Lifeline Organization (HALO) vice president and cat manager, unrealistic expectations and allergies are the two main contributing factors to unsuccessful adoptions.
“As a human, if you walked into a mansion all by yourself with no one to tell you where things are, you’d be lost, too,” she said. “Oftentimes, we have pets go out and we tell them particular cats are shy, but (the owner will) bring them back in a few days saying it’s not going to work. Cats are going to be afraid, and they may not eat for the first 24 hours when you get them. When we (foster parents) get them, they hide at our houses, too.”
She also encouraged potential pet parents to put together a list of what they want in a cat, with the color being of least importance on that list.
“People come in and they say they want a gray one, but what they really want is a lap cat or one that’s sweet,” she explained. “They should think about what characteristics they want in a cat. We have lots of black cats right now, and they are so sweet, but they’re passed up time and again.”
Leonardo also said her team is looking for fosters.
Throw Me A Bone is located at 2063 Main St. in Oakley. For more information, call 925-308-6221. For more information on HALO, call 925-473-4642.
