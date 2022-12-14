If the weather outside is frightful, these beach-themed gifts can be just what beach lovers want to see under the tree this holiday season.

Beach shade/tent: Beach shades and tents can make a day at the shore that much more enjoyable by protecting beachgoers from the sun. Many beach shades and tents offer significant sun protection, making them the perfect places to look to for a riverside or oceanfront nap. Shades and tents also provide a welcome respite from the sun while eating or reading summer’s must-read novel.

Beach hammock: Individuals or couples who want to take beach napping to the next level would undoubtedly appreciate a beach hammock. A beach hammock strung between two palm trees is the stuff tourism brochures are made of. When shopping for beach hammocks, look for one with durable tree straps and an attached bag that makes setup and takedown a snap.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription