If the weather outside is frightful, these beach-themed gifts can be just what beach lovers want to see under the tree this holiday season.
Beach shade/tent: Beach shades and tents can make a day at the shore that much more enjoyable by protecting beachgoers from the sun. Many beach shades and tents offer significant sun protection, making them the perfect places to look to for a riverside or oceanfront nap. Shades and tents also provide a welcome respite from the sun while eating or reading summer’s must-read novel.
Beach hammock: Individuals or couples who want to take beach napping to the next level would undoubtedly appreciate a beach hammock. A beach hammock strung between two palm trees is the stuff tourism brochures are made of. When shopping for beach hammocks, look for one with durable tree straps and an attached bag that makes setup and takedown a snap.
Sand-free towel: Perhaps the only nuisance of spending a day at the beach is bringing sand home with you. Enter the sand-free beach towel. Sand-free towels are typically made with microfiber that prevents sand from accumulating on them. That helps beachgoers ensure sand on their towels doesn’t make it to their cars and homes.
Foldable blanket: A foldable blanket folds up and zips into a tiny rectangle and makes for the perfect place to enjoy a picnic at the beach. Foldable blankets that can be zip-closed can fold up into the size of a small pillow, making them highly popular among beach lovers who are accustomed to serving as sun-soaked sherpas each time they visit the beach. Sand-free fabrics make these ideal for people who want to leave the sand behind when it’s time to go home.
Beach wagon: Beach wagons make getting from the car to the sand with your gear in tow that much easier. Collapsible wagons can fold up and fit easily into vehicle trunks when not in use. Depending on the size of the wagon, it may be able to carry more than 100 pounds. of cargo, including beach chairs, coolers, towels, and more.
The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day might not be peak beach season, but it’s a great time to find items that can make beach lovers’ trips to the beach that much better.
– Courtesy of Metro Creative
