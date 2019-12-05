Winter food truck series kicks off

The popular Friday Night Bites event is continuing throughout the winter. A great group of food trucks will be coming to Oakley Civic Center Plaza the first Friday of December, January and February. The season will begin Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8:00 p.m. This is a fun family-friendly community event that will feature music, games for kids and adults, a bunch of yummy food trucks, a dessert truck, and a beer and wine truck. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. No outside alcohol is allowed.

