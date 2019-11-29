Before Santa packs up his sleigh, pet owners might want to help their fur babies write a wish list.
A twist on the classic catnip mouse
Adorable Santa and Rudolph mice, made with a pinch of catnip, will not only add a bit of the festivities to the season but hours of entertainment for your cat. To purchase, visit www.bit.ly/34oGpj2.
Offering warmth and comfort
For those colder days, or even for dogs or kitties who suffer from arthritis, a heated bed is the ticket to comfort. With low wattage, it has also been tested and certified to meet U.S. and California electrical safety standards. To purchase, visit www.amzn.to/2XNE2E8.
Spa service
Give your pups the gift of a clean coat! Brentwood groomer Kelsey’s Paw Spa will even bring the experience to you, meaning your pet gets in and out of the bath with no stress or waiting in a cage for hours. Satisfied customers gave her rave reviews.
“Kelsey is amazing,” wrote Sara K. in a five-star review. “I was referred to her a few months ago by my parents neighbor … She now (grooms) four different families’ dogs on the small court of 16 homes. She’s extremely reliable and loves dogs and what she does ... She arrives on time and takes the time needed to do an excellent job. I honestly can’t recommend her enough!”
For more information, visit www.kelseyspawspa.com.
New toys
Santa has new trendy toys to offer good little dogs and cats around the world. One your cats are sure to love is a tower of tracks with rolling balls to bat around. To find more information, visit www.amzn.to/33l04z9.
For those with pups who love to chew, check out one of Amazon’s latest releases. Save your shoulder and let Fido pull and chew on this football attached to a giant suction cup. For more information, visit www.amzn.to/2XK6IOh.
“Our dog loves this toy!” wrote Jessica in a five-star review. “It has great suction to window glass, and even with my dog pulling on it, it still stays. It is very sturdy and a fun toy for him. He loves getting the treats out of it. Highly recommend.”
Handmade treasures
Maybe you want something more personalized for your best friend. Check out Etsy, where artists flock to share their creations. This hand-knit jumper by DoveNoon is made to order, and the vendor uses acrylic yarn for easy washing. For more information, visit www.etsy.me/33gYbDl.
