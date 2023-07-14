Look inside before you lock your vehicle in a heat wave

A person suffering from heat stroke in a vehicle is one of the leading causes of traffic-related deaths for children in the United States, according to the California Office of Traffic Safety. Over the past 25 years, 940 children have died of heatstroke due to being left or trapped in a hot car. As temperatures continue to rise in East County with an Excessive Heat Watch for this weekend, the California Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans remind families and caregivers to “Look Before You Lock” and help avoid preventable deaths and injuries of relatives.
Since 1998, the majority of these deaths occur when a child is “forgotten” by a parent or caregiver and left in a hot car, and more than half occur at a home. A busy parent or caregiver may unintentionally forget that a quiet or sleeping child, who may also be facing the back of the car, is in the back of the vehicle. By the end of 2022 alone, 33 children had died due to vehicular heat stroke.
Heat stroke, also referred to as hyperthermia, can escalate quickly in a hot car, the Office of Traffic Safety said in a press release. Temperatures can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. At just 70 degrees outside, a vehicle can quickly reach 115 degrees. Individuals, particularly children whose body temperatures rise three to five times more quickly than an adult’s, can overheat in minutes. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), heat stroke occurs when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees.
Caltrans urges parents and caregivers to make sure a child is not left or forgotten in the back seat:
- Always lock your vehicle and keep the keys out of reach. About 25% of deaths in a hot car are a result of children getting into unattended vehicles.
- Never leave a child alone in a car for any reason. Rolling windows down or parking in the shade does little to change the interior temperature of the vehicle.
- Always look in the back seat before you exit the car. Keep a stuffed animal, purse, phone or wallet next to the car seat as a reminder. On July 5, a Florida couple in Polk County was arrested and charged with manslaughter after leaving their 18 month-old daughter in the back seat of their car overnight in hot weather after they returned from a Fourth of July party. The child, whose body temperature was 104 degrees, was pronounced dead that morning.
- Know the warning signs of heatstroke, which include red, hot and moist or dry skin, lack of sweat, dizziness, nausea, confusion, as well as being irritable or strange behavior.
For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/heatstroke. For current data, visit noheatstroke.org.
