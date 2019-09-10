Design
Set up complimentary consulting to create a warm and welcoming image for a lasting first impression. This service is part of every customized proposal.
Installation
Indoor Eden’s Plantscape Designer will hand select the proper plants. Out Plant technician will deliver and setup your customized design. We will setup an installation time that will work best with your daily routine. We will work quietly with minimal to no interruptions.
Customer Service
We have open door policy to inform us of any plant health issues you may notice. We will promptly visit your facility to remedy your situation. Also, we will periodically follow up to ensure quality maintenance, and keep an ongoing excellent relationship.
Guaranteed Maintenance
Our Plant technicians will come out up to 3 times a month to water, fertilize, clean, and trim all plants under contract. Our guarantee is to maintain your plants health, or replace them at no additional cost!
