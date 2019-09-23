Now that you have all these beautiful plants in your home, how do you keep them clean? A plant needs more than just watering and proper lighting. You should also dust and spritz the leaves to keep them shiny and healthy. You may see leaf shine products in the plant section of large depot stores or hardware stores that say they are safe to use. Some of them are aerosols or petroleum based and will actually cause plant damage when exposed to hot temperatures or sunny windows. Plant leaves do not like them. It’s like spraying oil onto your skin then sitting out in the sun for a while. You will get burnt and dehydrated. They are not a necessary expense. Keep it simple and natural.
Keeping the dust off the leaves make your plants look healthy and keeps away the plant bugs. You will need a nice dry terry cloth towel that can be washed in hot soapy water when you are finished. This way you can reuse it for an environmentally safe way of cleaning. To dust the leaves, place the leaf in between the towel, so both sides can be swiped at the same time. You’ll want to start all the way down by the stem. This is where the most dust collects. Gently wipe the leaves and bring out the natural shine without chemicals. Your plant will love you. This should be done once a month.
In between the dusting of leaves, you want to spritz them with a distilled water solution. Fill a standard size spray bottle with distilled water or rainwater and two drops of liquid dish soap. Not just any type of dish soap. You want a phosphate free and mild dish soap. Most of the time I use Ivory original dish soap with no added scents. Ivory is more mild than other dish soaps. If you have plants near the kitchen, they may have an oily film on them. For those plants, you can use two drops of Dawn liquid soap to cut the grease in a standard size spray bottle of distilled water. This keeps the leaves clean and hydrated. Spritzing the leaves can be done about every ten days. You don’t want to over water your plant leaves.
Another trick of the trade to keep plants looking fresh is to periodically trim any dried tipped leaves or dying leaves. You want to use very sharp disinfected scissors that would be used for your plants only. You can use rubbing alcohol to clean the scissors after each plant with another terry cloth towel. Use a very small amount of alcohol to avoid any vapors. When you trim off a tip, trim it in the shape of the leaf end, or cut at an angle. This will make it less noticeable that it has been cut. Remove any ugly leaves by easily pulling or peeling off.
Buying a container that will hold all your necessary supplies will make caring for your plants a minimal task. You should have scissors, a bottle of 99% isopropyl rubbing alcohol, terry cloth towels, liquid dish soap, and a spray bottle to fill with distilled water. This way everything is in one handy place. Keep the dust bunnies away!
