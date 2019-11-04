Polling location

Photo by Tony Kukulich

 Tony Kukulich

Election Day in Brentwood is on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.  Residents are voting on the proposed Brentwood urban limit line expansion initiative, Measure L.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you’re not sure where your polling place is, visit the Contra Costa County Elections website at: https://www.cocovote.us/registration-and-voting-options/my-voting-information/#Search

If you're voting by mail your envelope needs:

  • Your signature
  • Your ballot
  • To be postmarked or dropped off by Election Day

For additional information contact the Elections Department at 925.335.7800.

