Election Day in Brentwood is on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Residents are voting on the proposed Brentwood urban limit line expansion initiative, Measure L.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you’re not sure where your polling place is, visit the Contra Costa County Elections website at: https://www.cocovote.us/registration-and-voting-options/my-voting-information/#Search
If you're voting by mail your envelope needs:
- Your signature
- Your ballot
- To be postmarked or dropped off by Election Day
For additional information contact the Elections Department at 925.335.7800.
