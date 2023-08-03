The East Bay Regional Park District has launched a new system to make information about police and fire activity more accessible to the public. The system also includes an interactive webpage with near real-time mapping of police and fire activity, including location, date and time, a general description, and outcome. The new system also allows the public to sign up for daily or weekly email updates with a summary of public safety activity and links to more information.
The new system is provided by Sun Ridge Systems, Inc. – Citizen RIMS and housed on Crimegraphics.com, which integrates with the Park District’s existing public sSafety computer-aided dispatch and records management system. The new system enables updates to be emailed out automatically rather than manually by public safety staff, increasing efficiency and allowing staff to focus on other important activities.
The new system increases public transparency by making disclosable public safety activity information more accessible. The system allows any member of the public to access near real-time public safety activity mapping information and sign up for daily or weekly email updates.
