Brentwood police arrested an unidentified man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly robbed Brentwood’s Tri Counties Bank and led authorities on a short chase to Antioch before getting caught.
The suspect, described as a white male, in his 20’s early 30’s and wearing dark clothing and a dark facemask, entered the bank at 2400 Sand Creek Road around 1:30 p.m, before handing a bank teller a demand note and fleeing the business and area with an undisclosed amount of money in an undisclosed vehicle, police said.
Brentwood officers located and pursued the suspect vehicle westbound on Highway 4 at Lone Tree Way and into Antioch. The suspect abandoned the vehicle in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way, police said. The suspect fled on foot but was taken into custody after an extensive search , police said.
“This investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time,” Brentwood police said in a statement. “Special thanks to Antioch PD staff for their assistance.”
There were no reported injuries in the incident and there is no threat to public safety, police said.
Anyone with information related to this robbery who has not already been interviewed is asked to contact Detective Agostinho at 925-809-7870. Callers may remain anonymous.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.