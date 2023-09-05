1 person hospitalized after shooting in Oakley

Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

One person was found dead and another one was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Oakley Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to a press release from Oakley Police. 

When officers arrived, they knocked on doors, looked around the property, spoke with neighbors, and called phone numbers, but received no response and saw nothing out of the ordinary at that time, according to the press release.

PHOTOS: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Oakley

