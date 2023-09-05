Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
One person was found dead and another one was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley.
Shortly before 5 p.m., Oakley Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to a press release from Oakley Police.
When officers arrived, they knocked on doors, looked around the property, spoke with neighbors, and called phone numbers, but received no response and saw nothing out of the ordinary at that time, according to the press release.
Less than an hour later, a neighbor and acquaintance of the residents spotted two people in the home and alerted the police. When officers arrived back on scene, they found a wounded female.
The Contra Costa Fire Protection District airlifted the female victim to a local hospital in critical condition. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims had suffered gunshot wounds.
Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
PHOTOS: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Oakley
Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Following a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, police officers found two people who had been shot, Tuesday, Sept. 5. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Due to the ongoing investigation and pending next-of-kin notifications, police are not releasing the victims' names and ages.
Oakley police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 925-625-8855.
“Preliminarily, this tragic case appears to be rooted in domestic violence,” Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard stated in a press release. “If you need help, or know somebody who does, please reach out for help.”
These are some resources available to people who are experiencing domestic violence:
Oakley Police: non-emergency number- 925-625-8060, emergency- 911 (or your local police department)
STAND! For Families Free of Violence: 888-215-5555
Family Justice Center: 925-281-0970
Community Violence Solutions: 800-670-7273
District Attorney’s Office Victim of Crime Services: 925-957-8650
Bay Area Legal Aid: 800-551-5554
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.