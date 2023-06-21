One person died and two are hospitalized in critical condition following a head-on collision between a white van and a white pick-up truck on Highway 4 East at Vasco Road, past Camino Diablo Wednesday afternoon.
A black sedan was also involved in the collision, officials on the scene said. They said a fourth person involved in the collision “was ok.”
Road is closed on Camino Diablo going east on Highway 4 on Vasco.
