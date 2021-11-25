One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Vasco Road, south of Walnut Boulevard, in Byron on Thursday morning.
A Ford F-350 with one occupant traveling northbound and a Toyota Corolla with two occupants traveling southbound collided head-on at around 5:52 a.m, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, while a passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The Ford’s driver suffered major injuries and was also transported to the hospital, the CHP said. The identities of those involved were not disclosed.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash, the agency said. Any witnesses to the incident are encouraged to contact the Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, at 925-646-4980.
