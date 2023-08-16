One driver was killed Wednesday morning and lanes in both directions of Highway 4 were closed for several hours after a three-car crash in Discovery Bay at 7:10 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding a three-car crash between a gray Toyota Camry, a white work truck, and an Acura near the intersection of Highway 4 and Discovery Bay Boulevard.
According to the CHP, the Acura was trying to pass unsafely when it hit the work truck. The CHIP did not report how the Camry was involved.
