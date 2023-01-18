ANTIOCH—A shooting Tuesday morning on Sycamore Drive left one victim dead from a gunshot wound, according to a release from Public Information Officer Ashley Candell
At approximately 10:45 am, the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center received multiple calls regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store located at 1108 Sycamore Drive. The callers advised there was someone shot at the location. Officers immediately responded and located a wounded male in the parking lot
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded and took over the investigation. Through their investigation, they learned prior to the shooting there was a dispute that ensued between the victim and the suspect. The suspect shot the victim and fled the scene. It is unknown if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.
