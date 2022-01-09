Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 9, 2022 @ 6:30 pm
Photo by Melissa van Ruiten
A man was shot dead at the Brentwood Parks Apartments on Sycamore Avenue in Brentwood at about 4:25 p.m. today. No other information was immediately available.
-Check back for updates.
