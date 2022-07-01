One person died and four others were hospitalized following a head-on crash on Byron Highway near Mountain House Road early July 1, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Bryon Highway and a Lincoln Navigator traveling south collided at about 5:55 a.m., authorities said. The Chevrolet's driver was pronounced dead on scene and two passengers in that vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor and major injuries. The two occupants of the Lincoln were hospitalized with major injuries.
The names of the victims were not immediately released. The California Highway Patrol was still investigating the cause of the crash as of 3:30 p.m. on July 1.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at 925-646-4980.
