An unidentified 37-year-old driver from Oakley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene Sunday, Oct. 16.
Brentwood police officers were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. to an overturned vehicle on Grant Street and Fairview Avenue. It was determined that no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the collision, according to a Brentwood Police press release.
The name of the deceased male has been withheld pending his next of kin being notified. The cause of the accident, including whether drugs or alcohol were involved, remains under investigation.
