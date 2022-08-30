1 dead in vehicle rollover on Byron Highway

One unidentified person was killed when a solo vehicle rolled over on Byron Highway, Monday, Aug. 29.
The rollover was reported shortly before 9 p.m. The driver of a black 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Byron Highway at about 90 mph approaching a curved section of the road where the posted speed limit is 55 mph before losing control of his vehicle. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop about 500 feet from where the car left the roadway. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said, adding that they don't know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, the driver, a male in his late 20s, was found trapped under the vehicle. He was later determined to be dead at the scene. Airbags did deploy, but the driver did not appear to be wearing a seat belt, according to officials. CHP could not release his name or hometown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.