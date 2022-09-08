An early morning fire on the 3500 block of Gateway Road in Bethel Island on Thursday, Sept. 8 sent one person to the hospital and destroyed the RV in which they were living.
Arriving firefighters found the recreational vehicle fully engulfed in flames and threatening nearby mobile homes, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero. But one nearby mobile home sustained only minor damage, fire officials said.
“There were explosions, but it was not determined whether it was an oxygen tank or propane tanks,” Guerrero said. “[Crews] quickly got the fire under control.” Fire crews put out the fire within 15 minutes.
